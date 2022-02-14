When does the first episode of the Peacock Tiger King series air?

What is the start date for the Peacock Tiger King series?

Joe Exotic returns in Joe vs. the World, a new Peacock TV series that will run for a limited time.

The show appeals to viewers who were enthralled by the Tiger King show when it first aired in 2020.

Joe Exotic, better known as the Tiger King, is back in a new TV series, played by John Cameron Mitchell.

His constant altercations and vendetta against cat-lover and Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin will be explored, with none other than Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon playing his enmity.

The series is set to premiere on Peacock on March 3, 2022, and fans are already excited.

“I’m not ashamed to admit that I will be subscribing to @peacockTV now so that I can watch Joe vs. Joe,” another person said, expressing their excitement for the upcoming series.

The new Tiger King series delves into Carole Basking’s tumultuous relationship with Joe Exotic, who ended up in prison for an alleged assassination attempt on Baskin’s life.

“The story you know was only half the tale,” Peacock said in a trailer for the show released in January.

“…,” says the plot summary for Peacock.

Carole has a tumultuous past of her own, and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose her hypocrisy.

The outcomes are hazardous.”

Joe Exotic’s partners Travis Maldonado, played by Nat Wolff, and John Finlay, played by Sam Keeley, will also make appearances on the show.

Joe vs Carole is based on the Joe Exotic podcast and follows Carole Baskin as she attempts to shut down Joe Exotic’s big cat breeding-for-profit scheme.

“Joe vs Carole is a wild ride,” showrunner Etan Frankel said in a statement.

It’s a fascinating and entertaining journey into the lives of people who live extraordinary lives.

I’m hoping that when people see Joe vs Carole, they’ll see these people in a new light.

We knew it would take two exceptional actors to portray these larger-than-life characters as the complex, three-dimensional people they are.”

On March 3, 2022, Peacock will air the Tiger King series Joe vs Carole.

On the day of the premiere, the streaming service will release all eight full-length episodes.

