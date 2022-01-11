When Fans Assumed ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ Was a Nirvana Song, David Bowie’s Reaction

The classic rock song “The Man Who Sold the World” was first recorded by David Bowie, and it was later covered by Nirvana.

Bowie made some critical comments about Nirvana during an interview.

Bowie also talked about how he felt when people thought “The Man Who Sold the World” was originally a Nirvana song.

According to David Bowie’s book Bowie on Bowie: Interviews and Encounters with David Bowie, the singer of “Space Oddity” slammed Nirvana.

“I was disturbed to learn that the Pixies had disbanded,” he said.

“That was the band I thought was going to break big,” Bowie said, “and I was a little miffed when Nirvana came along and used the same musical dynamics.” Both the Pixies and Nirvana had soft verses and loud choruses, according to Bowie.

He also thought that Black Francis of the Pixies was a better lyricist than Kurt Cobain.

Ziggy Stardust did something ‘better than the Monkees could ever fabricate,’ according to David Bowie.

Bowie also mentioned doing a festival performance of his old hits.

“Seeing so many people singing the songs overwhelmed me,” he said.

“And it was such a young crowd, younger than the majority of my fans.”

Some of my recent albums have been well-received by the ’90s generation, but they are unfamiliar with my earlier work.

“I think it’s surprising when they hear them all at once and wonder, ‘Did he write that?'” says the author.

Many American teenagers mistook “The Man Who Sold the World” for a Nirvana song, when it was actually a Bowie song that Nirvana covered.

“I know that because the amount of kids who come up to me after I do ‘The Man Who Sold The World,’ and say, ‘It’s cool you’re doing a Nirvana song,'” Bowie said.

“‘F*** you, you little tosser!” I exclaim.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana loved one of RuPaul’s songs, according to him.

The song “The Man Who Sold the World” was released on the same-named album by David Bowie.

The song was never released as a single, so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100; however, the album it was part of was a minor hit.

The Man Who Sold the World debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The song reached No. 105 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for 23 weeks.

Nirvana’s cover of “The Man Who…” was never released.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

[Official Lyric Video]” width=”500″ height=”281″ data-src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/u3MX-rUtS6M” class=”lazy-yt” srcdoc=”<style>*{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black}</style><img src=https://img.youtube.com/vi/u3MX-rUtS6M/hqdefault.jpg alt=”><span>▶</span></style>” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/u3MX-rUtS6M?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]