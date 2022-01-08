When friends mentioned Suits, Kate Middleton ‘rolled her eyes,’ but she didn’t complain about Meghan, according to insiders.

Insiders say Kate Middleton ‘rolled her eyes’ when friends mentioned Suits, but she doesn’t complain about Meghan.

Insiders say Kate Middleton once “rolled her eyes” when the hit TV show Suits was mentioned, but she never complains about Meghan Markle.

Meghan starred in a legal drama before meeting Prince Harry, and the Duchess of Cambridge is said to have “jokingly rolled her eyes” at the mention of it.

The eye roll, however, was “the most they’ve ever seen of her views on Meghan,” according to a friend.

According to the New York Times, Kate is “150 percent more reserved” than William, who speaks openly around his friends and family.

Despite previous reports of tensions between Meghan and Kate, Kate is said to keep her feelings close to her chest.

Following Harry and Meghan’s shocking Oprah interview, she is said to have prioritized William, “not how she felt about what Harry and Meghan had done,” according to a source close to the Cambridges.

“She has focused on personal support for William in what has been a very sad time in his life,” they continued.

“She had no idea how bad things would get between them.”

“Catherine is a peacemaker,” Wills is said to have told a friend.

When the royal party emerged from St George’s Chapel in Windsor following Prince Philip’s funeral, Kate struck up a conversation with Harry before moving back to allow him and William to converse.

Kate’s relationship with Meghan has not always been easy, despite her peace-making skills, which she is said to have used behind the scenes on Harry and Wills at the unveiling of Diana’s statue last summer.

During a “stressful” fitting in November 2018, it was reported that Meghan “left Kate in tears” over her demands for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaids dress.

The “rift” was said to have started when Kate suggested that the bridesmaids follow royal protocol by wearing tights, which Meghan disagreed with.

She has concentrated on providing personal support to William during a particularly difficult period in his life.

Meghan later revealed during her Oprah interview that she was the one who cried over the fittings, which upset her greatly.

“The narrative with Kate, which didn’t happen,” she told the talk show host, “was really, really difficult and something that I think that’s when everything changed really.”

“The reverse happened,” the duchess said when asked if she made Kate cry.

“She was upset about something about the flower girl dresses a few days before the wedding, and it made me cry.”

And it was very upsetting to me.

“There wasn’t a brawl, and I don’t think it’s fair to drag her into it now.”

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.