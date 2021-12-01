When George Michael died, what was his age?

When George Michael died, how old was he?

The sudden death of pop icon George Michael on Dec. 11 stunned the music world.

The date is November 25, 2016.

Many fans have had questions about the “Faith” singer in the years since his death.

Here are some facts about Michael that you might not know, including how old he was when he died, what his final words were at his last concert, and what rumor his family addressed after his death.

Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, a British recording artist, rose to fame in the 1980s as a member of the music duo Wham! before embarking on a solo career and becoming a global superstar.

Michael’s most recent tour, which lasted 75 shows, took place in 2012.

Smooth Radio made the observation while performing on stage in a sold-out venue on Oct.

“London, you have made the last night f****** perfect,” Michael told the audience on July 27, 2012, during what would be his final concert.

It’s been a true honor to perform with these musicians for the past year, and we’d like to express our gratitude to them all.”

“Thank you London, we love you — see you soon,” he said as his final words onstage.

Michael’s then-partner, celebrity hairstylist Fadi Fawaz, attempted to wake him up on Christmas morning 2016, but he was unresponsive.

After several failed attempts to resuscitate Michael, Fawaz called the authorities.

“I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it’s not possible,” Fawaz told the emergency dispatcher.

He’s no longer here.

He’s in a bad mood.”

A coroner confirmed in March 2017 that the “Freedom” star died of natural causes due to dilated cardiomyopathy, myocarditis, and fatty liver.

At the time of his passing, he was 53 years old.

Fawaz later recalled his and Michael’s plans on the morning he died.

Fawaz told The Sun, “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch.”

“I went around to wake him up, and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed… George and I were both looking forward to Christmas.”

Ulrika Lillemor Alfa Wonwolf, a Swedish woman, claimed in 2018 that she and the musician had a child together.

Wonwolf claimed she became pregnant after sleeping with Michael in 1997.

She was the mother of a son and claimed that the…

