When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns after the winter break for the ‘Station 19’ crossover, the promo trailer for Season 18 Episode 9 teases Owen Hunt’s fate.

When ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ returns after the winter break for the ‘Station 19’ crossover, the Season 18 Episode 9 promo trailer teases Owen Hunt’s fate.

The winter finale of Grey’s Anatomy just left fans with a major cliffhanger – literally.

Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) may die in the final episode of the year, according to the Shondaland series.

So, what happens in the next new episode following the winter hiatus? The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9 promo trailer teased Owen’s fate when the show returns in 2022 for the Station 19 winter premiere crossover event.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 18 Episode 9, “No Time to Die.”]

Owen, Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) were all involved in a major car accident in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 winter finale.

Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), needed a donor heart, so the trio set out to find one.

The driver, however, suffered a stroke and died, leaving Hayes, Teddy, and Owen on the precipice.

In the end, Teddy survived the car accident and returned to Grey Sloan Memorial to give Farouk his heart.

Owen then gave his life so Hayes’ children would not be orphaned.

However, as Hayes exited the vehicle, it crashed off the cliff, trapping Owen inside.

Now it’s possible that the trauma surgeon has died.

Grey’s Anatomy fans will now have to wait and see if Owen will be the next major character to die.

The medical drama on ABC is on hiatus until 2022.

The promo trailer for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9 also revealed that the winter premiere will be another crossover with Station 19Season 5.

In the new trailer, Ben Warren (Jason George) is the team’s leader, and he’s determined to “save them,” but as Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) inspects the cliff, someone says the drop is over 100 feet.

Is this, however, conclusive evidence that Owen is dead? It doesn’t appear so.

Ben says there’s “a civilian down,” and a body bag appears in the Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 winter premiere trailer.

Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) then declares that someone has “no pulse.”

