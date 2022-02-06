When Guy Fieri chooses which restaurants to visit on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,’ he considers three factors.

Guy Fieri is one of Food Network’s most well-known personalities.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is a hit with fans who can’t get enough of it.

The show has been on the air for ten years, visiting various restaurants and sampling various dishes across North America.

Fieri’s show has helped to popularize a number of restaurants over the years.

When choosing which restaurants to visit, however, the chef considers three factors.

People spent a few days with Fieri while filming an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to get a better understanding of how the show works.

The chef handpicks every location and dish featured on the show, according to the publication.

Fieri is given a curated list of restaurants and dishes two months before filming, according to the magazine, so he has plenty of time to research.

“Guy will spot a unique ingredient or a different way of preparing a dish and chooses that,” executive producer Frank Matson said.

In an interview with Food Network magazine, Fieri stated that his popular show “is all about three things,” and that when looking for a new restaurant to visit, he usually considers “food, story, and character.”

“We bring attention to places like this, which are run by people who share my passion for food.”

Filming one episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives takes days.

Because each taping includes high-calorie foods, Fieri begins each filming day with a glass of freshly squeezed juice to maintain a healthy balanced diet.

“I usually work out before going to work,” he explained.

After that, I consume a vegetable and fruit juice.

We take a juicer with us on the road.

I make everyone drink it because I know what the body needs when everyone is on the road and working crazy hours,” he says. The juice also helps him keep a clear palate in between filming and tastings.

Fieri prefers all footage captured by the camera to be authentic, according to Matson in 2019.

Fieri avoids small talk with restaurant owners before filming an episode, according to the executive producer.

“That’s very important because they’re having a genuine organic moment of meeting each other for the first time,” Matson explained.

Fieri is an Italian chef.

