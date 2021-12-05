When he starred in ‘Home Alone,’ how old was Macaulay Culkin?

When he starred in ‘Home Alone,’ Macaulay Culkin was how old?

It’s that time of year again, when many people watch classic Christmas films as part of their holiday rituals.

Home Alone is one of those well-known films that we can’t get enough of.

Even though the film was released decades ago, many people still have questions about Macauley Culkin, who was only a child when he first had us rooting for him against the bad guys and making us laugh out loud.

Read on to find out how old Culkin was when Home Alone was released, as well as a few other facts about the actor you may not have known.

Christopher Cornelius “Kit” Culkin and Patricia Brentrup, Culkin’s parents, were both born in New York City.

He was the eighth child in a family of eight children.

The siblings all grew up in the family’s cramped apartment.

“It was just a hallway and there were no separating doors, except for the bathroom, which didn’t have a lock,” Culkin’s brother Kieran once told Vanity Fair.

[Mom and dad] kept bringing babies into this tiny space.”

Jennifer and Dakota Culkin, two of Culkin’s sisters, died when they were only 29 years old.

Culkin began acting when he was four years old.

He appeared in a stage production of Bach Babies and later in the television film The Midnight Hour.

He also made an appearance in an episode of The Equalizer, a crime drama.

His first major film role was in the drama Rocket Gibraltar, followed by a role in the romantic comedy See You in the Morning.

The comedy Uncle Buck, in which he co-starred with John Candy, followed.

When Culkin reunited with Candy and director John Hughes for the 1990 film Home Alone, he shot to fame.

In the film, the McCallister family travels to Paris for the holidays, but Kevin McCallister is accidentally left behind in Chicago.

While Kevin adjusts to life without his parents, he discovers that two burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), have targeted his home.

Kevin uses booby traps to protect his home from the robbers.

Kevin, Culkin’s character, says he’s eight years old in the movie, but he was ten at the time.

Kieran also played Kevin’s cousin Fuller McCallister in Home Alone.

Following in the footsteps of…

