When his daughters met Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck claims they were speechless.

When Ben Affleck’s daughters met Taylor Swift, he claims they were speechless.

Taylor Swift has left Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughters star-struck no matter how famous their parents are.

The Tender Bar actor revealed on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that his daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, were speechless when they met the “All Too Well” singer.

He told Kelly Clarkson, “They clam up,” as they swapped stories about their kids meeting celebrities.

“I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift,” the father of three joked, mocking his daughters’ surprised expressions.

“What are you talking about, we came all the way here,” he told his daughters.

“It’s Taylor Swift on the other end of the line.”

“Express yourself.”

“I’m telling you they’re fans,” he said of the explanation he gave the pop superstar, while making the same face as his daughters.

“You appear to be a liar,” Clarkson added.

Affleck was married to Garner until 2018, and the couple has a 9-year-old son named Samuel.

He recently earned some cool points with his kids, according to the 49-year-old.

After he and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez became a meme during their courtside date night in December, the Gone Girl actor admitted that he had reached the pinnacle of success with his children.

“I’m a big sports fan, but I’m not a big meme fan, and I don’t follow memes,” he told ET.

My kids believe that becoming a meme is the pinnacle of success in life, so despite appearances, they must be proud of me.”

