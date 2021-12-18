When his mother’s affair with Prince Charles became public, Camilla Parker Bowles’ son admits he was ‘pissed off.’

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles began having an affair while married to other people more than three decades ago, but Netflix’s historical drama The Crown has reignited interest in the subject.

The show depicts Princess Diana’s difficulty in dealing with Charles and Camilla’s extramarital affair.

Other people, including Camilla’s family, were also affected.

Tom Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall’s son, revealed how angry he was when the details of his mother’s affair with the future king became front page news in a previously resurfaced interview.

Camilla and Charles dated before the prince met Diana, but when he joined the Royal Navy, Camilla married her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Parker Bowles, and they had two children.

The Prince of Wales married Diana in 1981, but five years later, he and Camilla began dating again.

They would have very explicit phone conversations with each other while carrying on their affair that they never imagined anyone else would hear.

However, one raunchy conversation from 1989 was leaked to the press in 1993.

When the recording of the Prince of Wales saying he wanted to live inside Camilla’s underwear was released, there was no denying what was going on.

The whole thing was dubbed “Tampongate” because of how widely it was covered.

Tom, Camilla’s son and today’s author and food critic, recalled how he felt when those details were made public.

“I sort of remember not looking at the paper because, you know, the things that we’ve all said to people that we love or girlfriends or boyfriends that you wouldn’t want the world reading!” Tom said in a 2014 interview with The New York Times.

“I wasn’t going to read that kind of thing about my mother, just like she wouldn’t want to read it about me, and my kids wouldn’t want to read it either.”

I’m not sure if I’ve ever heard it.”

When the details were revealed, Tom’s mother was furious because she had to deal with a great deal of public scrutiny and was unable to leave her home.

“I couldn’t go anywhere,” the duchess admitted.