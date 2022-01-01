When his son heard one of George Harrison’s songs, he cried.

Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s son, remastered songs from his father’s album All Things Must Pass.

Dhani said one of the songs from All Things Must Pass made him cry in an interview.

Olivia Harrison, Dhani’s mother, also had a strong reaction to the same song, according to Dhani.

After the Beatles’ breakup, George released the album All Things Must Pass, which became a classic.

It bears some resemblance to The Beatles’ folk period music.

Dhani told Guitar World that his father may have wanted to emulate the sound of certain Beatles songs in All Things Must Pass.

“After The Beatles, Dad had obviously built up so many songs,” Dhani says.

“He went big because they didn’t get their day in court, you know?”

With songs like ‘A Day in the Life,’ ‘I Am the Walrus,’ and ‘Penny Lane,’ Paul and John had already gotten their big arrangements.’ I believe Dad wanted the same treatment and attention for his own songs.”

“We played it to my mother, and she cried,” Dhani revealed of one of the songs from All Things Must Pass, “I’d Have You Anytime.”

“I cried because Paul Hicks played it for me.”

Dhani explained why he was moved by the song “I’d Have You Anytime.”

“The fragility in the voice could be heard,” he said.

“It’s as if the voice has been tarped.”

It sounds vulnerable and wonderful at the same time.”

For the new version of All Things Must Pass, Dhani explained how he remastered “I’d Have You Anytime.”

Dhani remembered, “I AB-ed with the original a million times.”

“There’s something in the new mix that the original didn’t have.

I knew a mix was on the right track if it could move me like that.”

One of George Harrison’s biggest songs has been fixed so you can hear the synthesizer.

“I’d Have You Anytime” was never released as a single, so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Whatever the case, All Things Must Pass was a huge success.

The Billboard 200 charted All Things Must Pass for 41 weeks.

Seven of those weeks it remained at the top of the charts.

It was called “All Things Must Pass.”

