When Hoda Kotb returned to ‘Today,’ she made a major life change.

Hoda Kotb returned to the Today Show on Monday after a vacation.

Kotb returned to the morning show and shared one major takeaway from her time away, which she learned while attending a retreat.

The anchor explained that she went 10 days without using her phone while at the retreat.

Kotb realized she was “happier” without her device now that she’s back to her regular routine.

The Where We Belong author discussed her time off during the fourth hour of the Today Show, which Kotb co-hosts with Jenna Bush Hager.

She went to a retreat “where they take your phone away — that was one of the things,” Kotb told her co-anchor. It wasn’t easy for her to go without her smartphone at first.

But, over time, she learned to appreciate not having the device on hand.

“It was so funny because when I walked out into the world at the end, I noticed that everyone was hunched over a phone – and no judgment because I was too, right?” Kotb said.

“But I looked around and I was like, every single person is hunched,” she said, adding, “If you had slept for 30 years… you would know that when you woke up and looked around that everyone’s looking at this tiny box and holding it like it’s gold, and where is it, and if they lose it, they’re freaking.”

Finally, Kotb asked herself, “Was I happier with it or happier without it?” She came to the conclusion, “I was happier without it,” and went on to make a major lifestyle change as a result.

So she made the decision to only use her phone for “necessities,” according to Hager. Kotb also has a goal in mind for her phone usage, telling Hager that she wants to be able to stay “narrowly focused.”

This isn’t the first time Kotb has spoken out about how much she uses her smartphone, according to the official Today Show website.

She told the audience in 2018 that she was taking some unusual steps to cut down on her phone usage.

