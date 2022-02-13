When Hope was just three years old, she knew Ryan was THE ONE.

This couple’s love story is sure to tug at the nation’s heartstrings as we celebrate Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

When Hope Waters, 28, was three years old, she knew Ryan Newton, 30, a mechanic, was The One.

However, it took two decades and a double tragedy to reunite them.

Now they’re telling Susan Hill about how, despite all odds, they’re expecting a baby boy.

We also reveal which celebrities readers would most like to spend Valentine’s Day with, what your flower choice says about you, and romantic gestures that have gone wrong.

Since I was a little girl, I’ve adored Ryan.

He’s two years my senior, but we’ve been best friends since we were babies because my mother, Anna, and his mother, Annette, were childhood friends.

We were all from Poole and lived just a few miles apart.

Our mothers spent all of their time together, just as we did.

Our first kiss will stay with me forever.

We were staying at Ryan’s grandmother’s house.

I was only three when I ran up to him and kissed him.

I know it sounds silly, but I knew he was The One even back then.

Every year, our families would gather tokens from The Sun in order to go on vacation.

We went to a caravan park in Seaford, East Sussex, when I was eight years old.

I told Ryan I loved him for the first time there.

Everyone made fun of me, and Ryan was so embarrassed that he went to do the dishes.

We had become inseparable.

We celebrated my ninth birthday at Disneyland Paris.

I recall being there as if it were yesterday.

I tried to take Ryan’s hand in mine, but he always yanked it away.

Ryan had a quad bike party when he was 16, but because it was so expensive, he could only invite a few of his friends.

He chose me, and I was ecstatic.

All of those family milestones were shared with us.

Our mothers, however, fell out a few weeks after Ryan’s birthday.

We’re not sure what happened, but they stopped speaking, and as a result, we stopped speaking as well.

We simply stopped being a part of each other’s lives, which was terrible.

We didn’t have any other option.

Then Mum and I relocated to a new neighborhood.

Ryan was the last person I expected to hear from or see.

I’d been missing him terribly.

I got a card in the mail on my 18th birthday.

It was obvious that it was his handwriting.

He’d gotten my new address and wrote inside the card, “Even though our mothers are feuding, I will always be there…

