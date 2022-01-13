When I discovered my boyfriend was cheating while shopping on DEPOP, his other girl sent me the most amusing response.

When I found out my boyfriend was cheating while shopping on DEPOP, his other girl responded in the most amusing way.

PICTURE THIS: You’re mindlessly scrolling through Depop one day when you come across something you recognize.

No, it’s not a Hollister top you wore ten years ago (though that has happened a lot recently).

Rather, the background of a photo posted by another seller looks exactly like your boyfriend’s room.

Do you confront your boyfriend, or do you message the seller and do some detective work?

One woman, who recently found herself in this situation, chose option B.

The woman began by asking the seller directly if she knew anyone by her boyfriend’s name, according to an exchange posted on the Instagram account Depop Drama.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Was this photo taken in his room lol?” the guy’s girlfriend inquired after she confirmed she had.

“Yeah, it was [because]I left my stuff at his,” the seller innocently replied, still unsure of what was going on.

“Can you tell me why you’re asking? Do you know who he is?”

“YES, I’m familiar with him,” the woman raged.

“He’s my boyfriend!”

Naturally, the seller expressed regret and claimed she had no idea he had a girlfriend.

“OMG babe, I’m so sorry – I had no idea who you were!” she wrote.

“U still interested in the top tho? xx” she added, not wanting to miss out on the sale.

Needless to say, the woman quickly shut her down, saying, “No, I’m not f***ing interested in the top.”

Since it was posted yesterday, the post has received over 41,000 likes, and followers have been impressed by the woman’s commitment to the sale.

“Never stop hustling,” one said.

“I’ll give you a friends and family discount, babs!” joked someone else.

A third snarled, “The cheek!”

“Buyer was just wasting time,” a fourth said, mimicking the typical Depop reviews.

The top isn’t something I’m interested in purchasing.

“I give you a 0.”

This woman’s Tinder date left her stunned with a very rude message, so she decided to send a screenshot to his MUM and she replied.

And this woman caught her husband sneaking a shot in the kitchen, only to be shocked when she saw what he was drinking from.

Plus, when she discovered a woman’s dress, she assumed her boyfriend was cheating, so she went on Instagram and was shocked.