When I discovered my friend’s boyfriend was cheating on her, I exacted my vengeance – he won’t be driving to see her anytime soon.

When I discovered that my friend’s boyfriend was cheating on her, I exacted my vengeance – he won’t be driving to see her anytime soon.

A WOMAN has revealed how she exacted the ultimate vengeance on her best friend’s boyfriend, who had cheated on her.

Law, a Tiktok user, detailed how she made her best friend’s cheating ex pay for his transgressions.

Her strategy began with locating her cheating boyfriend.

“So, I discovered my friend’s boyfriend was cheating on her, and I discovered his car at the other girl’s house,” she explained.

She noticed he was parking illegally and decided to take advantage of it.

“I called and had his car towed because he didn’t have a parking pass,” she explained.

“Now he can stay” at the new girl’s house, according to Law.

“And that’s on being a good friend,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The video received over half a million likes, and commenters praised Law for her commitment to her friend.

One commenter said, “We all need friends like you,” while another said, “You get BFF of the year award!”

“If the friendship isn’t on this level… I’m not interested,” a third agreed.

Some, on the other hand, believe she should have stayed out of it.

“This is the issue,” one said.

You’re all in each other’s business except yours.”

“Stay in your lane and mind your own business.”

You won’t have time to watch someone else’s man if you don’t get yourself a man,” another agreed.

Law frequently makes videos in which she demonstrates how she tests boyfriends’ loyalty on behalf of girlfriends all over the world.

She’s even referred to herself as a “cheater investigator.”

