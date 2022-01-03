When I finally reached my ideal weight, I was ecstatic; half an hour later, I learned I was pregnant for the FIFTH time.

I was ecstatic when I finally hit my target weight, and half an hour later, I learned I was pregnant for the FIFTH time.

A WOMAN who underwent weight-loss surgery was overjoyed when she reached her goal weight, only to discover 30 minutes later that she was expecting her fifth child.

Taylor used TikTok to share a video in which she revealed she was going to the OBGYN for an emergency ultrasound after receiving two positive pregnancy tests.

“I found out at 9 a.m. that I hit my biggest goal… under 200 pounds,” she said in a TikTok video.

“I found out I was pregnant for the fifth time with an IUD 30 minutes later. Now we’re going to an emergency ultrasound.”

“I woke up this morning, not feeling well, so I took a pregnancy test,” she said in a video explanation.

I had received some as a white elephant gift for Christmas and took the test, which came back positive.

“I went into panic mode and cursed my husband because it seemed like the appropriate thing to do at the time.”

“I have an IUD and shouldn’t get pregnant, so I called my OB and said, ‘Hey, I got a positive pregnancy test, I have an IUD,'” she explained.

“‘You need to come in right now so we can do an ultrasound and check on where the IUD is at and see if everything is okay for you and the baby,’ she said.”

Taylor, who already has three children aged eight, four, and two, went to the doctor’s office with her husband, who had taken the day off work to support his wife, and said: “I was still in a panic because, like I said, I didn’t want any more kids.”

“I had a terrible pregnancy with my third child and didn’t want to go through it again.”

“Go to the OB, get an ultrasound, and she’s like, ‘Your IUD is exactly where it needs to be, there’s no way, there’s no baby in your uterus – I don’t know what’s going on,’ she explained.

“Then they conduct the test in the office, and the results are negative.”

“And I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, I had two positive pregnancy tests at home – these tests are under my sink,'” she said.

Taylor went straight to check the tests when she got home, only to discover they were fake.

“Clearly, I’m a moron – these Right Time tests are bogus,” she sighed.

“Everything about these screams genuine – the box, the HCG pregnancy test, the instructions – there’s nothing in here that suggests they’re fake.”

“They were the first thing that came up when I Googled them…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.