When I first met a guy, he asked if I wanted to do tequila slaps; I said yes, but it was a huge mistake.

A WOMAN has reminisced about how hilariously embarrassing it was when a date asked if she wanted to do tequila slaps, which ended in an unexpected way.

“I was getting an Uber to a house party of this Hinge guy I’d never met before – 45 minute Uber,” TikTok user Call Me Loop said in a viral video earlier this year.

“I know it’s already dubious of me, but I was a little tipsy and my friends were encouraging me.”

She texted him on her way to meet her date, asking him to have a drink ready for her because she needed some Dutch courage.

“He said, ‘Sure, shall we do tequila slaps?’ And I was like, ‘I have no idea what that is, but ok,” she laughed.

“When I arrive, he’s standing outside, holding two mugs of tequila shots.

Keep in mind that I traveled a long distance to meet this man, had never met him before, and that he does not resemble his pictures.

“So I’m like, ‘Give me the tequila,'” says the narrator.

I take a sip, and the next thing I know, a man is slapping me across the face.

“Like a full-fledged stinging smack… What?!?”

She ended the video there, but fans were eager to learn what happened next, so she returned to the social media platform to share part two of the story.

Things didn’t improve much after that.

“Even though he asked me to, I didn’t slap him back,” she continued.

“I went into the house – I had planned to leave after 20 minutes, but I needed to go to the bathroom and thought his friends might be nice.”

“So I went in, and when they turned around on the sofa to say hello, one of them was my ex! They apparently went to school together!”

She went on to say that she had a month-long relationship with the man four years ago that didn’t work out.

“I’d have loved to be thriving, looking great, and living my best life the next time I saw him,” she said.

“Instead, I was on an odd, desperate-looking date.”

He was, on the other hand, with his girlfriend, with whom he had recently purchased a home.

“I had a glass of red wine with one of the girls there who I liked, and then I got a one-hour taxi back home, never to hear from him again,” she concluded the amusing story.

