When I first started having sex, I flushed condoms down the toilet so my parents wouldn’t notice – but it made things 100 times worse.

WE’VE ALL had those embarrassing moments we’d rather forget, but one woman’s condom story might take the cake.

@deserearachel, a TikTok user, revealed what happened when she attempted to conceal the contraceptive item from her parents at home.

“When I first started doing the dirty, I flushed condoms down the toilet so my parents wouldn’t see them in the trash,” she claims.

The 18-year-old claims she thought it would be fine if she “wrapped it in toilet paper.”

She was, however, mistaken, and her situation quickly deteriorated.

“I flushed them for four months until my toilet wouldn’t flush anymore,” she continued.

“My mother tried plunging it but couldn’t get it to work, so she called a plumber to come take a look.”

“The plumber arrived and informed me that they would have to dig up my front yard to get to it and fix it because nothing was working.”

Deserea said she was worried all day after the job was finished that the truth would come out – and it did.

After her brother denied the condoms were his, her parents confronted her and her brother over dinner, and she was blamed.

She also stated that she had been barred from leaving the house for several weeks.

While it’s unclear whether her story is true, the video has received 78,000 likes.

"I'm a plumber, and I have a similar story about a customer, but it ended up ruining a marriage," one person wrote.

