When I found a woman’s dress, I assumed my boyfriend was cheating – but then I did an Instagram search and was shocked.

A WOMAN explained that during her “weekly search,” she came across another woman’s dress at her boyfriend’s house and decided to put it on and invite him over to see his reaction.

The TikToker explained that she usually goes through her boyfriend’s belongings and found a red minidress this time.

The astute girlfriend went online and discovered the dress on a girl he followed on Instagram.

“I found out my boyfriend was cheating on me when I was doing my weekly search and found this,” she says in the video.

While the concept of a “weekly search” is dubious, she recreated her search with a few amusing clips.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

After rummaging through her belongings, the woman discovered a red minidress that wasn’t hers.

“After a deep Instagram search dive, I discovered a girl he was following wearing it,” she explained.

She showed herself crying into a Burger King takeaway and looking at her computer in another reenactment of the scene.

“I put it on and invited him over to see his reaction,” she explained.

She then posed in the gown and sat on her bed, waiting for his response when he arrived.

The bravery with which he confronted his deception was admired by his fellow TikTokers.

“U DID NOT,” one said.

“I want to see his reaction,” said another.

Unfortunately, the influencer didn’t reveal her boyfriend’s reaction when he realized he’d been caught red-handed, but we wish we could have been there to witness it.

For more relationship stories, check out this woman’s boyfriend’s desperate attempt to buy her a Christmas present without her help – which went horribly wrong.

And this astute young couple used their mother’s ring and pretended to be engaged to get a room upgrade and a fancy dessert at The Shard.

Furthermore, when this woman arrived at her Tinder match’s house for their first date, there were cops everywhere – but she still went out with him.