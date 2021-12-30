When I ordered my family’s gifts, I thought I was getting a good deal… it was humiliating to give them out on December 25.

When I ordered my family’s gifts, I thought I was getting a good deal… handing them out on December 25 was humiliating.

We all enjoy receiving gifts, but the holiday season is all about sharing and giving, which is exactly what this thoughtful woman had in mind.

@Liindiitaa, a TikTok user, decided to buy perfume for her family in preparation for Christmas.

The 26-year-old from Chicago, however, was rushing when adding the items to the bag because she had put off gift shopping until the last minute.

She was mortified when she realized her mistake after the order had been placed and delivered.

”I’m sorry, family,” she said in her video, which has since gone viral, garnering over 1.8 million views.

Despite the fact that, after all, ”it’s the thought that counts,” the perfume bottles were shockingly small.

The Versace and Dolce and Gabbana minis were so small in comparison to her hand that she could easily fit three of them on her palm.

Despite the fact that many viewers found the situation amusing, they appeared to believe it was her fault.

”lmao you really thought you got yourself a crazy deal,” said someone who couldn’t understand how she didn’t notice when she saw the total price.

”There’s no way you thought a 3 ounce would be (dollar)10,” said another.

The full-size Versace s, according to someone who bought one, cost (dollar)139.

””It’s the thought that counts” girl, there was NO thought,” remarked one audience member.

Others offered suggestions, such as this person, who said, ”Just tell them it’s a trial size, you weren’t sure if they’d like it.”

”Great for making advent calendars,” some people thought of the minis.

”I would actually love those,” another TikToker said.

”I don’t wear perfume very often, so the large bottles I buy go bad quickly because they sit there for so long.”

