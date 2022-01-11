When I paid £11 for beans on toast, I was completely ripped off – what I received was NOT what I expected.

After paying £11 for beans on toast at a restaurant, a man has expressed his displeasure.

The diner claimed he stopped for a quick bite to eat in Dublin over the holidays and was taken aback when the bill arrived.

“What’s going on with prices in Dublin? Just paid 12 Euro for this!” the enraged man wondered on Reddit.

According to DublinLive, he also posted a photo of his beans on toast, but the response to his post was mixed.

His dish had an egg on top, as well as chili flakes and a swirl of sauce for added flavor.

Many people agreed that the serving size was insufficient.

“Jaysus, a full loaf, a full tin of beans, and a dozen eggs wouldn’t cost that much,” one said.

“For that price, you could feed 3-4 people a full Irish,” said another.

“It would cost less than 5 quid for what you mentioned,” a third responded.

The restaurant industry is failing because of this.

They buy the same stuff we do from the same stores and sell it as hipster food for exorbitant prices.

We’re the suckers for believing it.”

Others, however, claimed he was solely responsible.

“What were you expecting when you saw a fried egg on toast on the menu for €12 and ordered it?” one said.

“More fool you for buying that sh**e,” someone else said.

