When I put my two children in the grocery cart, I was publicly shamed – one woman called it illegal.

A MUM claims she was chastised by a stranger for putting two children in her supermarket trolley.

The enraged stranger “reprimanded” her for allowing the two boys to ride in the trolley, claiming it was “illegal.”

“I was told off by a lady today and she told me it is illegal,” the upset mother wrote on Facebook.

“Do you believe she’s right?”

Her post clearly divided shoppers, with some saying it was fine and others saying it was excessive to have two children in the cart.

“Probably not illegal, but not a good idea because the trolley could tip over if the weight becomes unbalanced as the kids move,” one person wrote.

“I’m not sure if it’s illegal, but if their combined weight exceeds the limit stated, your trolley might not be balanced and could tip when you go over a bump if they rock it,” another added.

Some claimed that the stranger had a valid point about safety, but that he handled it incorrectly.

“It’s kind of a shame the person who told you didn’t try to explain it more kindly,” one person said.

We reached out to Coles, the Australian supermarket where the incident occurred, for comment.

“Most Coles stores have a selection of specialty trolleys available for our customers’ convenience,” a spokesperson said.

“These include baby capsules, twin and twin toddler trolleys, as well as mobility-impaired trolleys.”

“We encourage parents to make sure their children are properly restrained in the vehicle and to use seat belts when available.”

