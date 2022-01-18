When I refused to pay for my stepdaughter’s (dollar)14k wedding gown, my mother-in-law accused me of being heartless.

My mother-in-law demanded that I pay for my stepdaughter’s (dollar)14k wedding gown, and when I refused, she called me heartless.

A WOMAN has taken to the internet to express her dissatisfaction with her future mother-in-law, who is hell-bent on shaming her and her future groom for not assisting his daughter with her own wedding while they plan their own.

She even tried to compel her to purchase her future stepdaughter’s (dollar)14,000 wedding gown, and when she refused, she called the couple “heartless.”

The woman, who took her grievances to an anonymous Reddit post, is getting married in May, while her fiancé’s 25-year-old daughter is getting married in June, according to the woman.

They have not offered his daughter any money to assist with her special day – nor has she asked – and the poster’s future mother-in-law is enraged.

“His mother is furious that we aren’t paying for his daughter’s wedding and has been implying that we are self-centered and that he doesn’t need a second wedding,” the woman claimed.

“My soon-to-be stepdaughter’s mother-in-law told her that her father doesn’t care about her or he would pay for her wedding,” she continued.

The “final straw” for the soon-to-be stepmother came during her daughter’s bridal gown fitting.

She admitted it was “slightly awkward” when she found out her daughter only invited her because her mother-in-law pushed her to – but that wasn’t the worst part.

“She found her dress and was about to buy it when her mother-in-law turned to me in front of everyone (three friends, her future mother-in-law, and the consultant) and asked if I was going to pay for it,” according to the poster.

“Even his daughter told her to stop.

“The dress cost (dollar)14,000.”

“That was not something I was going to pay for.”

The daughter eventually calmed down her grandmother, but not before the grandmother made another remark about her father’s lack of love for her.

The stepmother wrote, “I finally snapped at her to shut up.”

“After that, [my husband and I]called her and told her that she was being ridiculous and that if she brought up paying for his daughter’s wedding again, she would be blacklisted from our house.”

“Our mother-in-law said we were being too harsh on her, and that was a cruel threat, and we are heartless,” she concluded.

Fortunately for the poster, fellow Redditors confirmed that she was not in the wrong – but the price of the wedding gown was what they were most concerned about.

One reader wrote, “Guessing mother-in-law doesn’t ‘love her granddaughter enough’ to fork out (dollar)14K, let alone the entire cost of the wedding.”

“(dollar)14K for a f**king dress!

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.