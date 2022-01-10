When I saw a suspicious text on my man’s phone, I suspected he was cheating – then a friend sent me his dating profile.

People were outraged by his behavior after a woman shared the shocking story of how she discovered her partner was cheating.

She explained that she became suspicious after seeing a text on her husband’s phone in a TikTok video that has now been viewed over 12 million times.

Then, when a friend sent her a screen grab of her husband’s profile asking if they were getting divorced, her worst fears were confirmed.

“I kinda found this text message that was a little suspicious,” she said in the video.

“Good morning, how did you sleep?” read the message.

“I’m not sure why you’re texting other women like that,” she continued, “but hey, who knows?”

“Then a girl at work sent me a message, asking if I was going through a divorce?”

“Then I was like, ‘Girl, I had no idea who I was!’

“After that, she sent me close-ups of his face.”

I’ll show you the bio; it’s quite entertaining; you should read it.”

She then scrolled down the screen to his dating app bio.

“Just a good ol’ country boy who likes to have a good time and the outdoors love to hunt and fish and just be outside like to sit by the bonfire and drink beer bush light got a dad body and enjoy walks on the beach and watching the sunset,” it read.

Divorced.

[sic]”

“On further investigation, I discovered extra toothpaste, toothbrush, and clothes in his truck,” she continued.

“Upon further investigation, an extra phone, which was his old phone, was discovered in the door.”

We got the phone charged and looked for dating apps.”

Other TikTokers jumped in to show their support for the women.

“Throw the whole boy out – sending you so much love, I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” one person said.

“My husband did the exact same thing… he had so many dating profiles and was telling people we were separated,” another said.

My heart began to sink.

“I was trembling,” she explained.

“Yep, right after that good morning text, I’d be gone bc that’s not normal!!,” said a third.

In other relationship news, we previously reported on how millions of Britons are racking up massive debts to pay for their weddings.

We also revealed how a 26-year-old Tory MP appeared in a TV show with a 35-year-old lover.

And this Christmas, women are posing for kinky festive £300 photoshoots to make their other halves blush.