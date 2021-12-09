When I saw my husband’s BABY announcement with another woman in the local paper, I realized he was cheating.

When I saw his BABY announcement in the local paper with another woman, I realized my husband was cheating.

As one wife prepared to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary, she learned that her husband had been cheating on her based on his newspaper baby announcement.

Her husband was photographed with another woman and their newborn baby, which she had no knowledge of, much to the surprise of the wife.

The woman responded to the question “tell me how you found out your ex-spouse was cheating on you” on her TikTok account.

“Say fewer words.

My story is fantastic.

I was in my office, looking through the newspaper, about a week before our tenth wedding anniversary.

“They would publish birth announcements in the newspaper at that time,” she explained.

“They would tell the parents’ names, the baby’s gender, the date of birth, the hospital, and whether the baby was a boy or a girl,” she continued.

So I see my husband’s name and the name of another woman.

I’m sure it’s his name because it’s unusual.

The wife then went to the hospital’s website, where she knew new baby pictures were posted.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I typed in his and her first names, and sure enough, they’d just had a baby boy a few days before.”

Not only that, but they had a baby girl about a year and a half prior to that,” she added.

“So…ya…ya…ya…ya…ya…y

That’s how I discovered I was being duped,” the wife added.

TikTok users have been quick to comment on the woman’s post, which has received 406k views.

One person remarked, “You win.”

“Why don’t they just leave?” another person suggested.

“The best revenge is living well, and I hope yours is FABULOUS,” a third said.

More on love rats… I caught my sister’s fiancé cheating and she barred me from attending the wedding… so now I’m showing up with his other woman.

More on dating: On a blind date, I thought I’d met the man of my dreams, but then he took me to meet his mother… who was dead.

In related news, a woman is left speechless after a Hinge date launches a vicious tirade after she makes an offhanded remark.