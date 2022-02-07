When I saw the drawing, I knew it was going to be a disaster, but I was too embarrassed to say anything.

When I saw the drawing, I knew it was going to be a fail, but I was too shy to say anything.

After sharing a video of an inking fail that looks nothing like what she had imagined, a TATTOO fan has gone viral.

@hannah_bushong, a TikTok user, posted the photos to her social media account, where the video has received over 433 thousand views.

Hannah’s viral video features what she allegedly found on TikTok and showed to the artist for reference – delicate, feminine female curves outlined with flowers and leaves.

Despite her dissatisfaction with the initial drawing, she remained silent because she was embarrassed.

However, this proved to be a huge blunder, as the final snap revealed an inked figure that reminded some viewers of Slenderman, a fictional character known for his unnaturally long limbs.

Although some viewers thought the end result was not bad – one even compared it to a fairy – others believed Hannah was to blame.

”Girl, you should’ve told her if you didn’t like it!!! that’s going to be there forever,” someone said.

”As a tattoo artist, please tell us if you don’t vibe with the drawing we do. I’d rather redraw it than give you a tattoo you don’t want, pls babyz,” said one industry insider.

”This is going to follow you around for the rest of your life,” said a third.

”Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.

You can express your desires without being rude.

”I promise it’ll be fine,” says the narrator.

”One time the artist drew it twice for me and I still didn’t like it,” a TikTok user said.

”When she appeared to be about to cry, I cried and tipped her for her time.”

Despite Hannah’s dissatisfaction, a few viewers thought her inking was better than the photo, with many commenting that it looked more ”realistic.”

”I’m being completely honest when I say I prefer yours.

”It’s more stylized and has a nicer flow and shape, whereas the other is fairly basic.”

A second agreed, ”I love the second way better.’

”It reminds me of the female form, but with more realism and less objectification – appreciation.”

