When I suggested a different cafe for a first date with a guy, he became enraged and sent the most venomous text imaginable.

The purpose of a first date is to see if you have any real chemistry with the person, so as long as you choose a location that isn’t too loud, dark, or crowded, you should be fine.

After all, isn’t it true that the location isn’t the most important factor here…?

One guy, on the other hand, clearly missed the dating memo and took offense when the girl he was planning to go out with suggested a different cafe.

Rather than simply going along with her wishes, the man decided to end the date because she was clearly not a good match for him.

“The kind of girl I’m looking for would say ‘yes great, see you there’ to my offer,” he texted, trying to let her down gently.

“She would then arrive on time, have a drink there, then walk to my place, hook up, and potentially have something good together on a regular basis if the vibe was good.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

As if that wasn’t cruel enough, the man then accused her of not being “feminine” enough for him, whatever that means.

“Any other response to me shows either low interest respect or a tendency to be masculine, bossy, future power struggles, etc,” he continued.

In other words, he wants to date someone who gives him complete control.

“I like my girls to be feminine, submissive, cooperative, and happy for the opportunities I create,” he said abruptly at the end of the message.

The woman, understandably, did not want to let him get away with his savage message and decided to add her two cents.

“Yes, it’s for the best,” she replied.

“The kind of guys I’m looking for say a lot less sociopathic stuff.”

Let’s just say the woman didn’t waste any time in sharing the excruciatingly awkward texts with her friends, who then shared them on Twitter and Reddit.

“This guy asked my very eligible friend out after they’d just met,” one of the woman’s friends wrote, putting the situation in context.

“He didn’t like the fact that she suggested a different cafe, so he’s now dateless and fodder for my Twitter feed.”

Furthermore, Reddit users joked that it was a “bouquet of red flags.”

“Why do these weirdos always say they need to be respected while being so disrespectful?” one asked.

“It’s perplexing,” says the narrator.

“Whew,” another added.

On that one, she got lucky.”

“He has…,” a third joked.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.