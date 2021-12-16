When I told my father I was leaving, he converted the garage into a chic mini-apartment for me so I wouldn’t have to.

A WOMAN has revealed her father’s touching gesture when she told him she wanted to move out.

@esme_leonn, a TikTok user, shared how her father turned their garage into a stylish mini apartment for her so she wouldn’t have to leave.

“Remembering the time when I told my father that I wanted to move out and have my own place, and he converted the garage into my dream ‘house’ for me,” she explained.

Esme’s father can be seen clearing out the space before installing a chic grey wooden floor and painting the walls pink in the sweet video.

He added a lounge area with a sofa and coffee table, as well as a kitchen with a lovely white marble countertop.

The caring father made sure she had a comfortable bedroom with a TV on the wall and a walk-in wardrobe for her belongings.

He even hung a mirror on the wall with a border of dressing room lights.

Over 2 million people have liked the video, with many expressing their sadness.

“Tell me your father loves you without telling me your father loves you,” one person said.

“This is the cutest,” one person added.

“Made me cry,” a third wrote.

