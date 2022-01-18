When I was 12, Britney Spears said, “Baby, I’m scared,” then took a knife and locked us in a room, according to Jamie Lynn Spears in a new book.

BRITNEY SPEARS may have finally broken free from her father’s grip on her life, but her younger sister is hell-bent on reminding her of her troubled past.

Jamie Lynn Spears makes a series of shocking claims about Britney Spears in her new book Things I Should Have Said, including how Britney took a knife and locked them both in a room when Jamie Lynn was only 12 years old.

Jamie Lynn, 30, claims in her memoir that she spent her adolescent years working to “hide Britney’s emotional episodes from the world,” describing her sister as “paranoid and erratic.”

She claims the alleged knife incident occurred shortly after Britney married her first husband, Jason Alexander, now 39, in 2004, in a “haze of substance,” according to Jamie Lynn.

“One time, she said to me, ‘Baby, I’m scared,’ and grabbed a large knife from the kitchen, dragged me to my room, and locked us both inside,” she writes.

The book has led to a verbal battle between the two sisters.

While Jamie Lynn promotes the film on American TV chat shows, telling Nightline that she was “scared” when Britney pulled the knife but too “frightened” to tell anyone, Britney has retaliated on social media.

Britney said her sister had “stooped to a whole new level of low” in a furious tweet this weekend.

Only a scumbag would concoct such nonsense.”

Jamie Lynn, mother of Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three, recalls Britney screaming in her face.

Britney accused her sister of exploiting her illness when Jamie Lynn discussed some of her concerns about Britney’s mental health over the years on the TV show Good Morning America last week.

“My sister said my behavior was out of control,” she wrote on Twitter.

She didn’t spend much time with me 15 years ago… so why are they even talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?”

“She never had to work for anything,” said the Toxic singer, who reportedly owns the £730,000 condominium in Florida that Jamie Lynn and her family frequent.

“She was always given everything.”

Jamie then posted a lengthy Instagram post the next day, claiming that Britney’s “vague and accusatory posts” had resulted in death threats for her family.

“I will always love and be there for my big sister,” she added.

It’s past time for me to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has dominated my life for so long.”

Britney replied in a more gentle manner,…

