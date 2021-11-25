When I was 16, I became addicted to lip filler because I was self-conscious about my appearance and decided that 5ml was enough.

When I was 16, I became addicted to lip filler because I was self-conscious about my appearance. I had 5ml injected and decided that was enough.

Claud, who lives in England, documented her lip filler experience on her TikTok account, clauds244, which has over three million views.

Lip fillers have become increasingly popular in recent years, with many women choosing to have their lips enhanced.

In October, the UK government made it illegal in England to inject botox or filler into anyone under the age of 18.

Prior to this, young girls could have lip fillers injected before they turned 18.

Claud first had lip fillers when she was 16 years old.

She had 1ml of filler injected at first, but each time Claud returned, he added a little more.

The teenager eventually had 5ml of filler injected into her lips, causing them to balloon.

Claud was fortunate in that she recognized she was becoming addicted and was able to control it before it became a problem.

“OK, but why were you 16 getting fillers?” one person who was surprised Claud had filler at 16 asked.

“I was insecure, okay,” Claud said.

In another comment, she stated that the filler is slowly dissolving and that she currently has around 34ml in her lips.

Many people have remarked on how much better her lips look now than they did after she had 5ml injected.

Many viewers commented on the video, speculating on the best amount of filler for Claud.

