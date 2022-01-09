When I was 19, I found out I was 14 weeks pregnant, and my boyfriend died in a car accident while texting me.

MAYCI NEELEY, AN INFLUENCER, told the heartbreaking story of how she found out she was pregnant at the age of 19, only to have her boyfriend die in a car accident while texting her behind the wheel.

After such a traumatic event, the TikToker shared how she had to stay strong for her newborn, but she has now found love with a new man who helps her raise her son.

The mother-of-two walked her 1.1 million TikTok followers through the story in a short montage video.

“I found out I was pregnant at 19 in 2015,” she explained.

“Just when I thought things couldn’t get any worse, my boyfriend died while I was 14 weeks pregnant.”

“My boyfriend was killed in a car accident because he was texting while driving.”

He was sending me a text message.

“It was so difficult to keep going, but I did it for my son.”

She has previously expressed her feelings of guilt as a result of the accident.

“I blamed myself for years even though it wasn’t my fault,” Mayci said.

“I’d go back in time and stop it if I could.”

Some of her fans chastised her for texting him while he was behind the wheel.

“Yet that’s bad,” one person said, “but it’s like kinda f***ed how you were texting him.”

“I never knew he was driving when he was texting me,” the mother of two responded.

As a result, I had no way of knowing.

“Know the whole story before making these assumptions and blaming me.”

Mayci continued the story, which had taken a positive turn.

She explained, “I met [my partner]a year and a half after my boyfriend died.”

Because I was still mourning, I wasn’t looking for a relationship.

“However, I couldn’t help but be smitten by this man who adored me and accepted my son as his own.”

We tied the knot and started a family.

“We were trying to expand our family, but we were having some difficulties.

But, thanks to IVF, we were able to conceive, and our baby girl was born.”

She ended the video with a message of hope for those watching: “I promise, it gets better.”

The brave mother-of-two received a lot of support from her fellow TikTokers.

“This is amazing!! I’m so sorry for your loss, but I’m so glad you found a man who loves you and your son!!! Congratulations! He’s shining,” one person wrote.

“He sent you,” said another.

