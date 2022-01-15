When I was asked during a job interview about my greatest flaw, they laughed me out of the room when I said my biggest flaw – I didn’t get the job.

When I was asked about my biggest flaw during a job interview, they laughed me out of the room when I said I didn’t get the job.

JOB INTERVIEWS can be intimidating, especially if you’re new to the workforce.

And one woman knows all too well. TikTok user Haliyah shared her story, which has received over one million views.

Haliyah, from the United Kingdom, recalls going for a job interview in her second year of university.

She stated that the interview was going well until they asked her, “What is your greatest flaw?”

“Insects,” she replied, which had nothing to do with the job she was applying for.

“Because that is my greatest flaw in life.”

They then began laughing in her face for two minutes, Haliyah said, but she didn’t understand why at the time.

She told her sister and auntie about the interview when she got home, and they both started laughing at Haliyah’s response.

Her aunt had to explain to her why everyone was laughing, because the question did not literally mean what her greatest flaw was, but rather what the interviewers meant in terms of working.

She claimed she was unaware because she had only worked two or three jobs prior to this and no one had asked her that question.

“It was a valuable lesson for me.”

“Now I think it’s hilarious and can’t believe I said that,” she continued.

Her story went viral on TikTok, with many people wondering if she got the job.

Haliyah told users that, despite making them laugh, she didn’t get the job.

“No but for real, this response is better than people who be saying, being a perfectionist,” one user wrote.

Another user revealed, “Nah, I would have hired you just for that.”

“I mean, it is a valid weakness,” a third person said.

“They came to you with a question, and you responded.”

For more work-related stories, one man reveals that while working at Topshop, he had to constantly call out customers for the same thing.

Plus, I’m a ‘glam’ plasterer who wears fake nails on the job and is mocked by men, but I’m really good at what I do.

Meanwhile, as an ex-flight attendant, I can tell you that this is the part of the plane that we despise working in.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.