When I was feeling fat, I texted my boyfriend for reassurance… his response made things worse.

WHEN WE ARE NOT FEELING OUR BEST, IT IS COMMON FOR US TO LOOK TO OUR PARTNER FOR RESURRECTION.

We usually expect them to say nice things, but one woman was taken aback by her boyfriend’s response.

Rodrickssimp_, a TikTok user, shared the video of her boyfriend’s response, which has received over two million views.

Hannah, who is originally from the United Kingdom but now resides in Spain, shared the tragic message with her followers.

She didn’t share the original message she sent him, but based on his response, she didn’t feel confident in her appearance that day and was ‘fat.’

Rather than consoling Hannah or offering encouraging words, he shockingly responded, “If you feel fat, just don’t eat for a few days.”

“I’m not sure what else to say to you, babe.”

“He didn’t even send a TW (trigger warning),” Hannah captioned the video.

One woman said he had better be her ex now in a comment under the video, which Hannah confirmed.

Some users were blown away by his response, with one saying, “Well what the hell was he supposed to say lol?”

“Y’all acting as if he isn’t right,” said another.

Thankfully, the majority of users agreed that it was inappropriate for a boyfriend to send; one user wrote, “Imagine not taking a few moments out of your day to just make the person you claim to love feel better.”

“These comments are horrible. you’re so beautiful babes and you deserve to eat whenever and whatever you want. you deserve way better than this boy,” another user said.

“How does someone think “yes, this is perfect, let me send it” is he genuinely okay?” a third user wondered.

