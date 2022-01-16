When I was pregnant and found out I had a brain tumor, I was devastated – but a PSYCHIC saved my baby’s life.

When I was diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant, I was devastated – but a PSYCHIC saved my baby’s life.

A mother who was told that having a baby could kill her after developing an “octopus-style” brain tumor thanked a medium for her “beautiful little girl” after the psychic gave her pregnancy the thumbs up despite doctors’ concerns.

Lisa Connell, 42, was diagnosed with an incurable tangerine-sized meningioma – a benign tumor of the membranes that cover the brain – in 2006, a year after she developed double vision during a pregnancy she sadly miscarried.

Worst of all, Lisa, a full-time fundraiser from Northaw in Hertfordshire, was told that having a child could be fatal.

“I was told I’d never, ever be a mother,” she said.

“It was terrifying to think that I would never have my own family and be able to do the things I wanted to do.”

“It was terrifying enough to learn I had a brain tumor, but it was even more devastating to learn I wouldn’t be able to have children because the pregnancy hormones would ‘feed the tumor,’ putting my life in jeopardy.”

Lisa was pregnant when she first became ill in April 2005, but she miscarried tragically at four months.

She was prescribed new glasses after several visits to the optician, and a year later, after hitting her car on a bollard, she requested an appointment with a specialist at London’s renowned Moorfields Eye Hospital.

She was still completely unprepared for her brain tumor diagnosis at the time, despite a noticeable squint in her left eye.

“I thought I was going to die right away when they said brain tumor,” she said.

Worse was to come in the months ahead, when her tumor’s “tentacle layers,” which she was told couldn’t be cured, began pressing on and moving around crucial nerves in her brain, causing partial paralysis from her waist down.

“I was very depressed and wanted to give up,” Lisa said, spiraling into a dark mood.

“From the waist down, I’d be paralyzed on and off.”

I’d be paralyzed for two days, then my movement would return.

“I was falling all over the place and grabbing at walls to keep my balance.”

Lisa eventually underwent Gamma Knife surgery at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in central London in 2009, in which intense gamma rays are used to deliver a very precise dose of radiation to a target with pinpoint accuracy.

It didn’t work because the radiotherapy was supposed to stop the tumor from growing, but subsequent scans revealed that it had grown.

She had debulking surgery at King’s College Hospital in south east London in 2012, which…

