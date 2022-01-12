When I went to get my daughter up after leaving her alone in her cot, I was astounded by what she’d done.

When I went to get my daughter out of her cot, I was astounded by what she’d done.

A MUM shared a cute video of her daughter covered in Sudocrem after she got her hands on a tub.

The adorable video shows the little girl slathering the thick cream all over her face, arms, hair, and feet, as well as her cot.

The mother explained that she had set the Sudocrem aside only to find a shambles in her daughter’s room.

“Accidentally left a giant tub of Sudocrem in [my daughter’s]bedroom and now I’m paying the price,” she captioned the video.

Several people shared their own accounts of similar occurrences.

“My daughter had a built-in sudocrem detector and did this THREE TIMES!! I was very meticulous about putting it away after the first time, but she would sneak it out of the nappy bag,” one parent explained.

“Years ago, my son did exactly that,” said another.

He eventually shaved his head because it seemed far too difficult to get it out of his hair any other way.

It’s nasty oil-based stuff.”

“This is brilliant,” said a third.

Getting out of that will be a nightmare.

“This isn’t nearly as funny as this, but I remember my son pouring the entire tub of talc all over his bedroom when he was a kid and playing in it like it was sand!”

“When my sister was a toddler, she did something similar, but instead of covering herself, she covered our neighbor’s cat (who used to hang out in our house).”

He licked it all off…and lived to tell the tale!”

In addition, a woman has told TikTok about her experience as a young mother, and how people have questioned her for being “too young to be a mother.”

Meanwhile, his five-year-old son’s first written sentence — ‘I like wine’ — had his mother in stitches.

This mother also reveals a simple method for getting her toddler into the shopping cart, and other parents hail her as a genius.