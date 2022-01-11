When I worked at Topshop, I had to constantly call customers out for the same thing – they were completely shameless.

A MAN who used to work at Topshop recalled some of the “audacious” customer returns.

Luis Elkes, who is now a comedian and presenter, worked at the clothing store for five years before deciding to leave.

And he’s shared some of his most memorable moments in a series of videos on his TikTok page, starting with a woman who tried to return a pair of jeans she claimed had been “unworn.”

“I was doing a return for a woman one day, and I asked her, ‘Oh darling, is there anything wrong with the jeans you’re returning?'” he began.

“And she said, ‘No babe, I haven’t even tried them on.’ So I pulled them out and they were inside out, and I immediately thought to myself, ‘lying b**ch, I’ve got your number.’

“Her filthy knickers fell on my feet as I pulled out the jeans and turned them inside out.”

Luis admitted he “didn’t know what to do” before “calming down,” getting a hanger, and scooping up the underwear to return to the woman.

“I won’t be doing your return today darling,” he said as he walked away.

He laughed and said, “I can tell you, she wasn’t happy!”

A woman tried to get a refund for a dress she claimed she hadn’t worn in another incident.

When asked if the dress had any flaws, the woman stated that there were none.

“So I took it out of the bag and it smelled like smoke,” Luis explained.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, nothing wrong,’ and she said, ‘No problem hun.'”

Luis’ coworker at the cash register next to him explained that he knew the girl and had seen her out on the weekend wearing the dress she was trying to return.

“I was like, ‘Babe, get the iPad.’ So my friend got the iPad, went to her Facebook profile, and her new profile picture was wearing the dress she was trying to return – the audacity!”

“So I took the iPad and asked, ‘Can you explain this to me?’ And I showed her her own profile picture, silly cow! Don’t try to mug me off, darling,” she said.

While the customer “wasn’t thrilled,” Luis concluded, he was “utterly thrilled with myself.”

