When is Alec Baldwin’s interview with George Stephanopoulos going to start?

When is Alec Baldwin’s interview with George Stephanopoulos scheduled to begin?

ALEC Baldwin will speak openly about the tragedy on the set of Rust with George Stephanopoulos on national television.

Stephanopoulos said the interview was “the most intense ABC interview” he had “ever experienced” in a brief statement about it.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8 p.m., Alec Baldwin will sit down with George Stephanopoulos for a primetime ABC special interview.

According to Hulu, the interview will be available to watch later that evening.

On December 10, ABC will air a two-hour special of 2020 that will focus on the tragedy that occurred on the set of the Rust film.

“Next week, a two-hour 2020 delves into the events leading up to the deadly shooting on the set of Rust and the pending investigations into what went wrong; and features the Baldwin interview and new interviews,” ABC News said in a statement.

The following day after its TV premiere, it will be available on Hulu.

“He was so raw, as you can imagine he was devastated,” Stephanopoulos said of his time with Baldwin on Good Morning America, “but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming, he answered every question, he talked about Halyna Hutchins, meeting her family as well, and he talked in detail about what happened on the set that day.”

During the filming of Rust, Baldwin shot Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and Director-Writer Joel Souza with a prop firearm.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Juan Rios said in a statement to The Sun.

“A prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor, and Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot.”

The officer also confirmed that no charges have been filed as of yet in connection with the incident, but that the investigation is still ongoing as witnesses are interviewed.

Halyna was airlifted to a hospital after the incident, but her injuries were too severe for her to survive.

