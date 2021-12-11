When is Alicia Keys’ tour in 2022?

When will Alicia Keys’ tour in 2022 begin?

ALICIA KEYS will be back on the road in 2022 to promote her new album.

Fans will be able to hear her perform both new songs and classic hits.

ALICIA, Keys’ world tour, was originally scheduled to begin in 2020, but she has now confirmed dates for 2022.

She used Twitter in May to officially announce the dates and cities she will be visiting after a two-year hiatus.

The New York Times describes Keys’ new double album, Keys, as “a high-concept experiment, the kind of self-conscious, introspective project that has been emerging during the pandemic.”

Her new album’s music is raw and real, just like her recent decision to stop wearing makeup in public.

Key’s tour will take him to Poland, Italy, and Spain among other European countries.

It will also pass through Toronto, Canada, and a number of US cities, including New York City, Chicago, and Tampa.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Key’s net worth is around (dollar)150 million.

Since the age of twelve, the star has been writing songs.

She is one of the Recording Industry Association of America’s best-selling artists in the United States, with 17.8 million albums sold and 21.9 million digital songs downloaded.

Keys Soulcare is her own clean skincare line.

According to her website, the products “go beyond skincare to truly care for the whole self — body, mind, and spirit,” and are “inspired by her own skincare journey and love of ancient beauty rituals.”

