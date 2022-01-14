When Is ‘Aquaman 2’ Coming Out From DC?

When Will ‘Aquaman 2′ Be Released By DC?

Jason Momoa made his DC Extended Universe debut in the 2018 film Aquaman, but the sequel has yet to be released.

Despite Warner Bros.’ approval for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,

Fans may be wondering if they’ll ever see Momoa’s seafaring hero again, given how long it’s been since the last time they saw him.

On that front, there’s some good news: Aquaman 2 has officially wrapped production.

When is it going to be released in theaters?

Aquaman was released in theaters in 2018, so fans of Jason Momoa’s DC superhero have been waiting for Aquaman 2 for quite some time.

In Zack Snyder’s film Justice League, the actor played the character.

That film, however, takes place before the first Aquaman film.

Many fans were looking forward to another solo appearance.

Because of DC’s and Momoa’s busy schedules, it’s taken some time to get that done.

Director James Wan announced the sequel’s title, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, just before it began production in June 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic, of course, did not help matters.

However, the film’s release date has been set for December 20, 2022.

And now, thanks to a new update from Wan, the sequel is one step closer to becoming a full-fledged movie.

James Wan (@creepypuppet) shared a post on Instagram.

Despite the fact that the wait for Aquaman 2 is still ongoing, director James Wan provided a promising update on Instagram.

Wan shared a photo of himself with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson, revealing that the sequel’s production is now complete.

He thanked everyone who was involved in the filming in his post:

“A THOUSAND THANKS to everyone on the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this film.

Particularly in the UK, where we shot 95% of the movie.

Some of the best artisans and craftspeople I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.

Also, kudos to the incredible Hawaiian and Los Angeles units.”

The director also acknowledged that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a long way to go before it can be seen.

“I have a long way to go before it’s ready,” he added, “but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all.”

Wan is alluding to the film’s post-production work.

His update, however, is enough to pique DC fans’ interest in the long-awaited sequel.

Despite the fact that Aquaman 2 has a few…

