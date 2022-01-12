When is Jamie Lynn Spears’ book going to be released?

Jamie Lynn Spears, a former Nickelodeon star, is set to release a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie Lynn has revealed that her book will be about her time on Nickelodeon, her family, and her tumultuous relationship with her older sister, Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears announced on Instagram on October 11, 2021, that she had finished writing her autobiographical book, Things I Should Have Said.

“I can’t believe I finally finished writing my book!!!” she wrote in her post.

“I felt a strong conviction to share my story in 2017, after Maddie’s life-changing accident, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth in the proper way,” Jamie Lynn continued.

“For the first time, I am opening up about my own mental health,” she said, referring to her upbringing. “Because this process challenged me to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

Jamie Lynn went on to say that she hopes her book will “hopefully help anyone else out there who has forgotten their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life,” according to her.

On Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, Things I Should Have Said will be released.

Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on January 12 to discuss the release of Things I Should Have Said.

Jamie Lynn told anchor Juju Chang about what to expect in her memoir during the interview.

“I love my sister,” she said when asked about Britney.

I’ve always loved and supported her and always done what’s right for her, and she knows it, so I’m not sure why we’re in this situation now.”

“I took the steps to help,” Jamie Lynn continued, “but how many times can I take the steps? She has to walk through the door.”

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney had a public spat during Britney’s conservatorship legal battle.

“When it was put in place, I was a 17-year-old who was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that,” Jamie Lynn told Juju Chang about the conservatorship.

“I understood just as little about it then as I do now,” the former teen actress continued.

“There was no such thing as me supervising funds or anything like that, and if there was, it was due to a misunderstanding.”

“But in any case, I didn’t take any steps to be a part of it,”…

