When is Josh Duggar expected to be sentenced?

When is Josh Duggar scheduled to be sentenced?

After being accused of possessing child pornography involving minors under the age of 12, Josh Duggar was sentenced in a Fayetteville, Arkansas courtroom.

The disgraced reality star was apprehended by Homeland Security in April 2021 after a raid on his now-defunct used car dealership in Springdale, Arkansas.

Jurors in the Josh Duggar case deliberated on the reality star’s sentence on December 9, 2021.

On both counts of possessing and receiving child pornography, Duggar was found guilty.

As of December 8, 2021, closing arguments in Josh Duggar’s trial had begun.

On December 7, around 3 p.m., the defense rested its case, one day after the prosecutors.

The case will now be decided by a jury, who will decide what charges Duggar will face.

Duggar, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000 for each count.

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the jury for the trial was chosen.

Josh requested that his trial be postponed “in or after February 2022,” according to The Sun.

The United States agreed to a three-month delay, but said anything more would be “unnecessary.”

The Arkansas judge found the postponement “appropriate,” and the jury trial was rescheduled for November 30, 2021, according to The Sun.

The pretrial conference has been rescheduled for November 18, 2021, from July 2.

After Josh was arrested on two counts of child pornography, Jill, 30, and her husband Derick, 32, told The Sun exclusively that they “hope justice is done.”

“We’re very sad about the whole thing, it’s horrible,” Jill said, speaking for the first time since Josh’s arrest.

It’s all very depressing.”

“Obviously, if there is anything there related to child pornography, we hope that justice is served,” Derick continued.

“I don’t believe anyone is in favor of child pornography.”

“We’re sorry for Anna; put yourself in her shoes and consider how you’d feel if it happened to a family member.”

“I can see how difficult it would be.”

Aside from the current charges, Duggar was accused of molesting multiple underage girls, including four of his sisters, when he was 14 and 15.

The Sun can exclusively reveal that TLC’s reality show Counting On has been canceled after Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges.

Following Duggar’s arrest for child pornography, fans started a petition to boycott Counting On.

“TLC made the decision to cancel earlier this week,” a source told The Sun exclusively.

