When Is Season 2 Episode 6 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Coming Out?

When Will ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 Episode 6 Air?

Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) has gotten himself into some serious trouble.

Tariq’s crimes finally caught up with him in the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost.

He was arrested for murder just as he was celebrating his victory in regaining custody of his sister.

Tariq has managed to stay ahead of the game so far, but things have quickly deteriorated.

Fans are eager to find out what happens next, but when will Ghost Season 2 episode 6 be released?

The events of Ghost episode 205, “Coming Home To Roost,” stunned fans. Tariq raced against time to gain custody of his sister Yasmine.

He was arrested for the murders of Officer Ramirez and Professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus) soon after winning.

Fans are now eager to find out what will happen next.

“Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and who he can trust,” reads the official description for episode 206, “What’s Free?”

Brayden must choose between protecting his family and assisting Tariq in saving his.

Within her own family, Monet is facing a new world order.”

However, there will be no new episode on December.

26th of February 2022

Though there won’t be a new episode of Ghost for a few weeks, we do know when episode 206, “What’s Free?” will air after a two-week holiday break on January 9, 2022.

Because the show will be on hiatus and there are still five episodes left in the season, the finale will air on February 1.

6 in the year 2022

This means that the Season 2 finale of Power Book II: Ghost will air just one hour before the premiere of Power Book IV: Force, a Power Universe spinoff based on Tommy Egan.

Force will follow Tommy (Joseph Sikora) as he leaves New York City for a fresh start in Chicago, set in the same timeline as Ghost.

Lorenzo (Berto Colon) has been growing suspicious of Monet (Mary J Blige) on Ghost.

