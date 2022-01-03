When is Season 8 of Black-ish coming out?

When will Season 8 of Black-ish be released?

BLACK-ISH, which premiered in 2014 and received a Peabody Award, Emmy Awards, and high ratings, was a major hit for ABC.

The series’ eighth and final season, directed by Anthony Anderson, will be released soon.

Here’s everything we know so far.

According to Deadline, the final season of Black-ish will premiere on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9.30 p.m.

The show will debut in the middle of the season, rather than the fall, as it has in previous seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 7 was originally scheduled for a midseason premiere, but it was instead moved to ABC’s autumn schedule.

According to Looper, this could be due to the previous season’s significant drop in viewership, with the show losing 33% of the key Adults 18-49 demographic from the previous season.

Regular cast members return for the final season of the show:

Additional cast members include Jeff Meacham as Josh Oppenhol, Peter MacKenzie as Leslie Stevens, and Deon Cole as Dre’s friend and coworker Charlie Telphy.

Kenya Barris’ sitcom Black-ish premiered on ABC on September 24, 2014.

In Black-ish, Andre ‘Dre’ Johnson and Rainbow Johnson play the parents of a wealthy African-American family.

The show follows the family as they deal with personal and geopolitical issues.

The comedy spawned a slew of spin-off shows, the most recent of which is Freeform’s Grown-ish, which is currently in its fourth season and stars Yara Shahidi from Black-ish.

The other spin-off, Mixed-ish, centered on Bow Johnson’s youth, was canceled after Season 2, according to Deadline.

