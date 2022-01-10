When is the next episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion scheduled to air?

Family Reunion, a new Teen Mom series from MTV, will premiere in the fall.

Seasons of the cast will reunite for a tropical getaway.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, MTV will debut Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

At 8 p.m. ET, the first episode will premiere.

“What mom doesn’t need a break?” reads the plot synopsis for the spin-off series. “That’s why cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise are coming together for a tropical vacation.”

“However, it’s not all fun and games for the moms, who delve into relationship, friendship, and parenting issues.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch the show on Philo, Hulu (plus) Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout are among the cast members for the upcoming series.

Amber was a regular on Teen Mom for four seasons and is one of the original cast members of 16 and Pregnant.

Amber will be joined by her ex, Gary, according to her bio on Family Reunion.

She’ll reportedly discuss her tumultuous relationship with her children.

Ashley made an appearance on Teen Mom 2.

She plans to attend the reunion with her husband, Bar, whom she married in the year 2021.

Briana, another Teen Mom 2 cast member, will speak about her relationship with Devion.

Devion will appear alongside her sister Brittany in Family Reunion.

Cheyenne is another of Teen Mom’s original cast members.

Her fiancé Zach comes along to the reunion to spend quality time with her without their children.

Cory, her ex-boyfriend, will also appear on the show.

Jade is the star of Teen Mom 2.

On the Family Reunion, she’ll be joined by Chau, her best friend.

Teen Mom 2 featured Leah as well.

Leah is expected to discuss her boyfriend Jaylen, who also appears on the show, during the reunion.

Maci is a former member of the cast of 16 and Pregnant who later went on to Teen Mom.

Maci will attend the reunion alone despite the fact that she is married.

According to reports, Teen Mom: Family Reunion was filmed in Lake San Marcos, California.

Lake San Marcos is in the San Diego metropolitan area’s North County region.

