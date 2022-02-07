When is the next eviction for Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

When will the next eviction take place on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

After a three-year hiatus, CELEBRITY Big Brother returned for season three for the first time.

The show premiered on February 3, promising viewers new surprises and drama between the cast members.

Celebrity Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves told US Weekly that fans can expect more surprises in season three.

With the upcoming eliminations at the end of each week, Julie predicted that at least two houseguests would be eliminated each week.

As a result, the next round of eliminations will take place on February 11th.

Moonves told US Weekly, “We’ve stepped it up for these celebs.”

“Fans can expect the quickest Big Brother season ever.”

Every week, at least two celebrities are evicted.”

“Every season, Big Brother is a new surprise of craziness,” she continued.

Teddi Mellencamp was the first person to be ejected from the house this week after becoming the most unpopular member.

Teddi is best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she was ejected from Celebrity Big Brother after Miesha Tate betrayed her.

Miesha claimed veto power when she became head of household and was able to sway the vote in Teddi’s favor.

Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley were her first two picks to be ejected from the house, but both managed to avoid being booted.

Miesha turned to Teddi after her first two choices were safe, and she voted for her to be ejected from the show.

“I don’t want to send any of you home, to be honest,” Miesha said when it came time to make the final decision.

In addition…

I’ll have to give it a name…

Teddi is my new candidate.”

Teddi Mellencamp expressed her disappointment at leaving the show, but expressed her delight at being able to see her family again.

The mother of three shared a touching video of her greeting her daughter after returning home from the show on Instagram.

“Being voted out for being considered a threat isn’t so bad,” she said, thanking everyone who had tuned in to watch her on the show.

I can assure you that I am grateful to be at home and will never take my life for granted.

“I couldn’t believe how much I missed my family and friends.”

