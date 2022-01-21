When is the premiere date for American Idol 2022?

When will American Idol 2022 premiere?

This year marks the 20th season of AMERICAN Idol, which will feature a few changes.

The show will mark its 20th anniversary since its inception in 2002, and host Ryan Seacrest will have some surprises in store for viewers.

The 20th season of American Idol premieres on ABC on February 27, 2022, with several judges returning with one notable exception.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will all be returning as judges on American Idol this season, and executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick expressed her delight.

“Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan have an incredible chemistry and passion for what they do.

We’re overjoyed that they’ll be back for their 20th season, searching for the best new talent this country has to offer.”

Due to conflicting commitments, Bobby Bones, who had served as the fourth judge in the previous four seasons, was removed.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season,” Bones said in a now-defunct Instagram post.

My new network’s contract prevents me from doing another show at this time.

By the way, I adore American Idol.

“It was a fantastic four years.”

They don’t have anyone lined up to take Bones’ place, according to Wolflick, but there are alternative plans in the works that include former American Idol contestants and winners.

Ryan Seacrest has stated that he wants to bring back old faces from previous seasons to honor the show’s highs, lows, and everything in between.

“I want to see every single one of the contestants return, all the way back to the beginning,” Seacrest told Parade.

“I recall a scene involving Clay (Aiken) and Ruben (Stoddard), I’d like to see Carrie (Underwood) again, and I adore Jennifer Hudson.”

In moments of success and challenge, I can remember standing next to them and watching their faces and reactions.”

The judges and singers will be mentored by the American Idol alumni throughout the season.

“This year, we’ll be leaning in to our amazing American Idol university alum to help our current Idols along the way in different stages of the competition,” Wolflick said. “So many of those familiar faces, who America has grown to love, will be seen throughout the season, and we’re very, very excited, and our alum is excited to give back.”

A new ticket will be given to three lucky contestants who are considered to be a cut above the rest, in addition to bringing back old faces.

During the auditions, these three contestants, one of whom was selected from…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.