When is the premiere date for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

When is the premiere date of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

With the announcement of the new TV series Original Sin, Pretty Little Liars is getting a reboot.

The original show is based on Sara Shepard’s young adult novel Pretty Little Liars.

The new Pretty Little Liars spinoff was announced on September 2, 2021, only four years after the original show ended.

The reboot will feature a completely new cast of female characters, with none of the original cast members expected to return.

Original Sin does not have an official release date, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed it will premiere on HBO Max on September 24, 2021.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is set in modern-day Millwood, Pennsylvania, which is a neighboring town to Rosewood, Pennsylvania, the fictional town from the original show.

Chandler Kinney will play Tabby, a horror movie fanatic and aspiring director in the new liars.

Noa, a track star trying to reclaim her life after a stint in juvenile detention, will be played by Maia Reficcio.

Bailee Madison will play Imogen, the third liar, who propels the plot forward by revealing the mysterious “A.”

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events nearly ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart,” according to the show’s description.

“Now, in the present day, a group of diverse teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — are tormented by an unknown Assailant and forced to pay for their parents’ secret sin two decades ago… as well as their own.”

“We find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars — in the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

When Alison is discovered dead in the small town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, the original show takes place.

The existing friend group attends her funeral, and they all receive the same text message: “I’m still here, bitches.”

And I'm fully informed. A"

A”

Over the course of seven seasons, “A” plagues Aria Montgomery, Spencer Hastings, Hannah Marin, and Emily Fields, revealing a new player in the game with each season.

The girls are being tormented by an unseen man or woman, and each turn brings a new sinister threat.

The girls are never alone, and there appears to be no one they can trust, from almost being forced onto a train track by a speeding train to being stalked in a vintage shop.

Pretty Little Liars is available in its entirety…

