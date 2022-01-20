When is the release date for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget?

When will Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget be available for purchase?

The sequel to Chicken Run will be released soon, according to NETFLIX and Aardman Animation.

Following the success of the critically acclaimed musical short Robin Robin, Aardman Animation and Netflix have teamed up again.

According to Aardman and Netflix, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a stop-motion animated sequel to the beloved Chicken Run, will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Fans were already aware that a sequel would be released on Netflix, but the title and release date were not.

Aardman Animations’ film is directed by Sam Fell.

“It’s no yolk! Netflix is reteaming with Aardman for two exciting new films—a new Wallace and Gromit film from Nick Park in 2024 and the long-awaited CHICKEN RUN sequel, CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, coming next year,” Netflix wrote in a tweet.

While a few voice actors will return from the first film, Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will reprise their roles as Ginger and Rocky, respectively.

Ginger had previously been portrayed by Julia Sawalha, and Rocky had been voiced by Mel Gibson.

Along with the title, Netflix gave us our first look at Ginger, Rocky, and their new daughter, Molly, played by Bella Ramsey.

Babs is played by Jane Horrocks, Bunty is played by Imelda Staunton, Mac is played by Lynn Ferguson, Frizzle is played by David Bradley, Nick is played by Romesh Ranganathan, Fetcher is played by Daniel Mays, and Dr. is played by Nick Mohammed.

Fry it up.

According to Collider.com, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will keep the same comedic action-adventure spirit as its predecessor and will follow the same flock of chickens.

“After a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the entire flock, far from the dangers of the human world,” according to the official synopsis for the film.

“Ginger’s happy ending appears to be complete when she and Rocky have a little girl named Molly.

“However, back on the mainland, chickens face a new and terrifying threat.”

“This time, Ginger and her team are breaking in, even if it means jeopardizing their own hard-won freedom,” it concludes.

