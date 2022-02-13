When is Valentine’s Day in the year 2022?

When will Valentine’s Day be in the year 2022?

VALENTINES DAY is approaching, and time is running out to make preparations for the big day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the annual Valentine’s Day celebration, including what you can do this year.

Every year on February 14th, Valentine’s Day is commemorated.

In 2022, Valentine’s Day will fall on a Monday.

While it is widely acknowledged as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance in many parts of the world, it is not a national holiday in any country.

The origins of the holiday can be traced back to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, which takes place on February 15 every year.

The festival also signaled the start of the spring season in their community.

It’s thought that as part of the festivities, boys would draw names of girls from a box, and they’d be paired up for the duration of the festival, and sometimes even married.

Around the year 496, Pope Gelasius I recast the pagan festival as a Christian feast day, naming February 14 Saint Valentine’s Day.

People have used Saint Valentine’s name to express their feelings of love ever since.

Even though planning the perfect Valentine’s Day can be stressful at the best of times, 60% of Brits in relationships expect to celebrate the holiday in 2022.

A romantic meal at home, according to an Ipsos global survey, will be the most popular form of celebration this year.

It’s a lot more than the 29% of Britons who said they were planning romantic dinners out or a romantic trip away (14%) said they were planning.

To commemorate the occasion, a similar percentage (43%) intends to send Valentine’s Day cards to their other halves.

Chocolates or candy (33%) and flowers (31%), respectively, were found to be the most popular gifts in the United Kingdom.

One in five people say they will buy a bottle of wine or liquor, with perfumes (11%), fashion accessoriesjewellery (9%), and lingerieerotic accessories (9%) being the least popular choices.

Only a quarter of married Britons expect sexual activities to be part of their Valentine’s Day celebrations, according to the survey.

South Africans (54%) were the most likely to get-it-on on Valentine’s Day, followed by Argentina (46%), and Mexico (45%).