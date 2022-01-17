When it came to battling for ownership of her fashion brand, Jessica Simpson did a Taylor Swift; here’s how their cases are similar.

Jessica Simpson is a triple threat performer who has been in the public eye since she was a teenager. She is a singer, actress, and bestselling author.

Simpson launched a fashion line in 2005 that helped to redefine the latter part of her career, with the clothing, shoes, and accessories quickly becoming fashion staples for many.

Few Simpson fans are aware, however, that over the past few years, Simpson has been involved in a complex process to reclaim full control of the brand—a bold business move that some fans have compared to Taylor Swift’s journey to reclaim ownership of her music.

Since its inception in 2005, the Jessica Simpson Collection has evolved into a true lifestyle brand, offering everything from high-end shoes to children’s clothing and accessories.

However, the company has faced some difficulties over the years.

Sequential Brands Group Inc., the brand’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2021, threatening to bankrupt Simpson’s.

Simpson and her mother, Tina Simpson, owned a small percentage of the company at the time of the filing.

Simpson realized she needed to act after the bankruptcy filing and began negotiating for full control of her beloved brand, which was not an easy task.

According to People Magazine, it took months of difficult business negotiations for Simpson and her mother to reclaim ownership of The Jessica Simpson Collection, which is now valued at a billion dollars.

Simpson has been open about her long, difficult road to regaining control of her fashion brand on social media in recent months.

Simpson credited her business partners in an Instagram post from October 2021, writing, “Wow! This is truly a moment of personal redemption and grace.

Because I have eight lady lifers assisting my mother and I create and work all the moving parts within the JSC, I never think of myself as the BOSS.”

“We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory!” Simpson wrote on Instagram a few weeks later, in November, to commemorate the completion of the business dealings: “We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to…

