When it came to negotiating his bachelor contract, Nick Viall revealed his one demand.

Nick Viall Makes One Demand During Bachelor Contract Negotiations

Nick Viall stunned fans in 2016 when he won The Bachelor’s lead role over front-runner Luke Pell.

He’s now giving a behind-the-scenes look at the talks.

Nick Viall believes he entered The Bachelor with the best of intentions.

The 41-year-old reality star, who was a two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette before landing the lead role in The Bachelor’s 21st season, reflected on his Bachelor Nation journey during the December premiere.

The Trading Secrets podcast has reached episode 20.

When Viall was negotiating his contract for the ABC dating show, he only had one request: “Please cast women I’m going to be into.”

He told podcast host Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before marrying Kaitlyn Bristowe, “I didn’t really care about the money.”

“I mean, at the time, I needed the money, but I would’ve done it for nothing.”

Nick explained that he had already “lived without a job for a year” before landing the job, so he would have asked producers to simply “give me what I need to survive for another year to get through The Bachelor” as his pay.

“Basically, I said, ‘Give me this number,'” he recalled of the contract negotiations, noting that his pay was so “reasonable” that the deal was closed in a day.

“[Women] were all I cared about.]”

Fans were stunned when Nick beat out front-runner Luke Pell for the coveted role of the Bachelor in 2016.

A source close to Nick told E! News at the time that the decision was “a last-minute decision” that came together just days before the big reveal.

“I think he negotiated—like, they had no other options,” Nick said on Trading Secrets about why producers chose him over Luke.

“I don’t think the producers cared much about Luke Pell the person,” Nick said, adding that he wasn’t concerned about pay because he “knew the money would come.”

He went on to say, “It’s stupid for anyone who’s offered that role to say no.”

“Over [(dollar)10,000 or] (dollar)20,000, nickel-and-diming is the dumbest thing you can do given what you can do with that opportunity.”

In a statement to E! News on December 1, Luke responded to Nick’s comments.

22, stating,

